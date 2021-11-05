Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the lowest is ($1.78). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages have commented on RLMD. Truist increased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

