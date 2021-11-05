Brokerages expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.76). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

PRAX opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

