Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.84. Pool reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.97. 175,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,264. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $528.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.19 and its 200-day moving average is $459.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

