Brokerages Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Mission Produce reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

