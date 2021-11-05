Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $558.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

