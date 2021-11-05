Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.90 Million

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $721.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.78 million. CAE posted sales of $528.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

