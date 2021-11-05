Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.59. Lear posted earnings of $3.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LEA shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,342. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

