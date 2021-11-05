Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 171,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

