Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 5,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $410.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

