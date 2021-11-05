Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

BNL stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

