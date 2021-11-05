Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Bristow Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. 89,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bristow Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Bristow Group worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

