Brinker International, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

EAT opened at $42.71 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $21,722,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

