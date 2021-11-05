Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $926.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $926.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.89 million and the lowest is $892.63 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

EAT stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

