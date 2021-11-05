BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 405,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

