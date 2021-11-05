BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research firms have commented on BSIG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,208. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

