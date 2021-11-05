Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.89 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 26,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.