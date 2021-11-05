Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,620,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

