Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,647 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $25.93 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

