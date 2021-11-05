Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

