Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Investar worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Investar by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $191.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. Analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

