Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,903,527 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 8,700.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 741,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 733,029 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 95.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 419,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.40 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

