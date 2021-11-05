Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 156.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.78. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $258.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

