Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last three months. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.