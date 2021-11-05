Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

