Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.53 ($104.16).

FRA:BNR opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.80. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

