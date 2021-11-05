Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €106.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.53 ($104.16).

FRA:BNR opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.80. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.