Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 99,734 KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.31% of KNOT Offshore Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,787. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $606.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

