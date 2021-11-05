Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Trust makes up about 2.2% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 4.04% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $30,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 407.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,937. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.