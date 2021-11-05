Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 8,399 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $465,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 33,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,749,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 124.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.12. 31,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,143. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

