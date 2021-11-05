Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 13,331 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

