Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,603. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.