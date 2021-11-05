Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

NYSE BHR opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.