Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$264.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$240.75 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$195.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 82.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$245.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$233.12.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.85665 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

