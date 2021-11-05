Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.520 EPS.

BXP stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

