Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.520 EPS.
BXP stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.80.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
