Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.96. 59,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,129. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

