Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 128,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCNEU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

HCNEU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

