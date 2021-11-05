Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,970 shares of company stock worth $13,111,940. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $121.62 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

