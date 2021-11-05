Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,354 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.30.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

