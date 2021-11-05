Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $167,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

