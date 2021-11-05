Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,333,646,000. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 314,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.95. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

