Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LILA stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

