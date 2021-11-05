Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 80,809 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 269.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 297.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

