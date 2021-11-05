Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,597.45.

BKNG stock opened at $2,437.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,306.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 242.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,701.09 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

