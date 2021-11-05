Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,650.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,597.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $158.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,595.38. 19,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,400.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,306.23. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,701.09 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

