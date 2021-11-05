Bondly Price Reaches $0.0929 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 62.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00247518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00097164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

