Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$2.14. Bombardier shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 451,264 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.