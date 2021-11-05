Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

BSBK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 3,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,985. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bogota Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Bogota Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

