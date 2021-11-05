BMO Capital Markets Trims Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Target Price to $75.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of EHC opened at $61.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

