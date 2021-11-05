BMO Capital Markets Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.39.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.58 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

