BMO Capital Markets Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $60.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.