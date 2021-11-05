BMO Capital Markets Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,450.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,308.33.

Shares of CNSWF traded down $26.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,732.34. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,725.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,592.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,064.99 and a 1-year high of $1,841.66.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

